Smuggled reptiles worth over RM300,000 seized in Tumpat

KOTA BHARU: The police have seized various types of live reptiles smuggled from Thailand, estimated to be worth over RM302,500, at an illegal jetty in Kampung Mentua, Tumpat, yesterday.

General Operations Force (PGA) Southeast Brigade Commander, Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid said the seized reptiles included snakes, lizards, and turtles, believed to be intended for sale as pets.

In a statement today, he said the raid took place at 6.30 am when police officers noticed several suspicious individuals on the riverbank during a patrol under the Kelantan Op Taring Wawasan operation.

“When the team arrived, all suspects fled the scene, and upon inspection, more than 70 snakes, five Spiny Tailed Monitor lizards, and nine turtles were found inside boxes,“ he said, adding that the animals were intended for the local market.

He added that all seized items have been handed over to the Pengkalan Kubor Customs Complex for further action.