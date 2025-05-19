PETALING JAYA: A 42-year-old social media influencer has admitted to unlawfully entering the residence of local actress Zarina Anjoulie, with sentencing in the case scheduled for next month.

Nurul Nur Ariani Muhammad Zahari entered a guilty plea when the criminal trespass charge was read before Sessions court judge Mohamad Kamil Nizam in Seremban on Monday, May 19, according to Harian Metro.

Court documents show the incident occurred around 5pm on May 7 at a property located in Kampung Chelet, Nilai.

The defendant was charged under Section 447 of the Penal Code, which carries penalties of up to six months imprisonment, a fine not exceeding RM3,000, or both upon conviction.

During the proceedings, deputy public prosecutor Nadia Ezzati Mohd Zainal proposed bail be set at RM8,000 pending sentencing on June 19.

However, defense counsel K. Gejalaxmi from the Legal Aid Department successfully argued for a reduced amount, citing her client’s financial responsibilities toward her children, ailing father, and siblings.

After considering these circumstances, the court granted bail at RM2,500 with one surety.