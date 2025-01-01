KUALA LUMPUR: The requirement for social media operating licences effective today will facilitate enforcement authorities in delivering justice to victims of cybercrime, says Malaysian Cyber Consumer Association (MCCA) president Siraj Jalil.

He said this was because most online crime cases usually hit a dead end when the account owners involved couldn’t be identified.

“This licensing requirement serves as oversight for those who have been victims of cybercrimes, thereby contributing to user comfort and peace of mind as the enforcement process becomes more straightforward.

“Social media oversight indirectly ensures better justice is served for any victims of cybercrimes,“ he said on the Bernama TV programme ‘Malaysia Petang Ini’ today.

Meanwhile, he said that parents of children who were active social media users were expected to be the group that would benefit the most from the requirement for social media operating licences.

“It indirectly provides peace of mind to users, especially parents, but they need to be aware that the safety and security of their children’s social media usage are their primary responsibility,“ he said.

Earlier, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) announced that four major internet messaging and social media service providers had taken steps towards regulatory compliance by applying for licences to operate in Malaysia.