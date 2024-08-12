KUALA LUMPUR: The government will continue to give affirmation to social media platform providers to take action based on the set age limit guidelines.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said if they failed to do so, a discussion would be held to determine the best course of action on it.

“All platforms at the moment (such as) Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, X, they are indeed in the community standard or community guideline, each of which is limited to only 13 years old and above who can open an account on social media platforms.

“So the emphasis we will make is how the platforms verify the age verification for these users... We will see if they can implement it or not. If not, we will have discussions afterwards,“ he said after opening the ‘Jelajah Peduli Ummah’ programme, here today.

Australia’s Senate at the end of last month passed a law banning children and adolescents from using social media, making it the first country in the world to take such a step and the Indonesian government is also reportedly considering following in Australia’s footsteps to implement the ban.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said the amendment to Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588) would allow two forms of offences, namely paedophilia and the sale of online pornography, to be arrestable offences.

“This amendment will help ensure that criminals involved in the sale of pornography and pedophiles who store material for sexual crimes against children, can be arrested and arrested by the police.

“... After more than two years of reviewing the process, we have decided to make some offences more severe, stricter on the actions that can be taken, while the aspect of freedom of expression is more detailed and not easy to be abused in the future,“ he said.