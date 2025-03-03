KUALA LUMPUR: A platform for account holders to file complaints challenging the removal of content on social media will be established under the Online Safety Bill 2024, said Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching.

She said the platform would also enable social media users to provide reasonable justifications to defend their content from being taken down.

“Under the proposed Online Safety Act, we will create a platform where anyone whose content has been removed can file a complaint with the tribunal to defend why their post should not have been taken down.

“So, not everything falls under the authority of MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission). We have a check-and-balance procedure to ensure that every MCMC decision can also be challenged,” she said during a question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

She was replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Wan Saifulruddin Wan Jan (PN-Tasek Gelugor), who raised concerns that licensing requirements for internet service providers and social media platforms could be used as a tool for the government to remove unfavourable content, especially during elections.

Responding to Wan Saifulruddin’s follow-up question on actions against internet service providers and social media platforms that have yet to apply for licences, Teo said MCMC is conducting an in-depth review to resolve enforcement issues related to the licensing framework.

She explained that MCMC is conducting its own survey to determine the actual number of users on the relevant platforms to facilitate licensing.

“We are in the process of engaging with platform providers, and discussions have begun with Meta (which operates Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp), X and Google.

“X disputes claims that they have eight million Malaysian users on their platform ... and argues that they need not apply for the licence. So, MCMC needs to conduct its own survey to verify the actual number of users to counter X’s argument and ensure they comply with the licensing framework,” she said.