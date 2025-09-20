Solar lighting project brings 35 lamps to seven Kulai locations

KULAI: Thirty-five solar lamps have been installed at seven locations throughout the Kulai parliamentary constituency under the Sinar HARAPAN project at a total cost of RM122,500.

Kulai Member of Parliament Teo Nie Ching, who also serves as Deputy Minister of Communications, confirmed the project’s full completion on September 11 following requests from local residents.

Each solar lamp features 60 watts of power, stands six metres tall, and operates for twelve hours daily from 7 pm until 7 am.

The lamps include batteries capable of lasting two days and come with a two-year warranty for maintenance.

Teo stated that any malfunctions would receive immediate attention from the contractor during her site visit to Taman Impian Senai Arena.

Installation sites include Taman Impiana Senai Recreation Park with four lamps and Kampung Baru Senai with two units.

Additional locations are Kampung Baru Sengkang with two lamps and Kampung Baru Ayer Bemban Recreation Park with ten units.

Further installations cover Kampung Baru Sedenak with one lamp and Dewan Raya PPS Kampung Murni Jaya with ten units.

The final location is Surau Ayer Bemban, which received six solar lighting units.

Teo confirmed the LED solar lamp technology received approval from the Ministry of Housing and Local Government and carries SIRIM certification.

Each lamp unit costs approximately RM3,500, with bulk installation enabling more competitive pricing. – Bernama