Soldier creates National Day decorations from recycled materials in Alor Setar

ALOR SETAR: A soldier has demonstrated his patriotism by transforming discarded materials into elaborate decorations for his family home in Taman Kita, Mergong.

Sergeant Major Abdul Latif Jalaluddin reused cardboard, PVC pipes, bamboo, and beverage bottles to create replicas of tanks, blowpipes, and Jalur Gemilang-themed ornaments.

The 39-year-old serviceman initially created the decorations for a neighbourhood competition organised in conjunction with National Day celebrations.

“We did everything together as a family, including collecting cardboard to make a tank and PVC pipes for blowpipes,” he told reporters at Taman Kita.

Abdul Latif also converted a corner of his home into a mini museum featuring soldier figurines, weapon replicas, and family photographs.

His display includes pictures of his late father-in-law, who served as a national hero during his lifetime.

“This initiative not only livens up our residential area but also conveys the message of environmental preservation through reuse,” he added.

Norhayati Sharif, chairman of Pertubuhan Muslimat Taman Kita, said the decoration contest aimed to foster patriotic spirit among local residents.

The 64-year-old community leader noted this marked the first time such a programme had been organised in the neighbourhood.

“We offer cash prizes to participants and the response has been very encouraging,” she said.

Sharifah Rohani Syed Othman finds special meaning in the National Day celebrations as August 31 also marks her birthday.

The 61-year-old resident looks forward to the annual celebrations that honour both the nation’s independence and her personal milestone. – Bernama