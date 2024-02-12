IPOH: A soldier was found drowned and another is still missing during an operation dubbed Kota Echo/Foxtrot in the Royal Belum forest area on Nov 29.

Gerik district police chief Supt Zulkifli Mahmood said they received a report about the incident at 8.56 am today.

“The initial investigation revealed that the incident occurred on Nov 29 at about 6.00 pm, when the two victims, along with seven other military personnel, were attempting to cross Sungai Merah.

“The victims failed to cross the river and were swept away by the strong currents,” he said in a statement today.

Zulkifli said that, following the incident, a coordinated search and rescue (SAR) operation was conducted by the Royal Malaysia Police and the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM).

“One victim was found dead due to drowning, while the other is still missing. The SAR operation for the missing victim is ongoing,” he said.