PETALING JAYA: As travel becomes more accessible, solo travel is rapidly gaining momentum, especially among individuals in search of self-discovery and independence.

While many embrace it as a path to personal growth, some—particularly parents—raise concerns about safety and security.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia’s senior psychology officer Dr Zulfikar Ahmad said stepping out of one’s comfort zone through solo travel provides a sense of freedom, control, and inner peace.

“A recent study found that transformative experiences, freedom, and flexibility are key motivators for solo travellers. The anticipation of self-discovery and independence also inspires many to embark on solo trips,” he said.

In Malaysia, this trend is clearly on the rise, he said, with statistics showing a 42% increase in solo trips over the past two years, signalling a growing shift in how people choose to explore the world.

Women, in particular, dominate the solo travel market, accounting for 84% of solo travellers. In 2024, online searches for “solo travel” surged by 72.6%, and over 50% of Airbnb bookings were made by solo travellers.

“When faced with challenges, solo travellers can adopt psychological coping strategies such as focusing on what they can control, embracing flexibility, using a problem-solving mindset, and maintaining positive self-talk.

“Staying connected with loved ones and having contingency plans also help ease stress,” he said.

For those with social anxiety, solo travel can be both daunting and empowering. “It requires courage, but with gradual exposure and support from family and friends, it can help overcome social anxiety in the long run,” Zulfikar added.

Parents often hesitate to allow their children to travel alone due to concerns about safety, financial constraints, and the unpredictability of solo journeys, he said.

Zulfikar advised that parents must first address their own fears and gradually build trust in their child’s ability to navigate the world independently.

“Overprotective parents may struggle with this, but with proper guidance, they can support their children’s journey toward independence.”

One parent voiced strong apprehensions, citing serious concerns about safety and security.

“Honestly, I’m not comfortable with it. There are too many risks involved, and I’d be constantly worried about their safety,” the parent shared.

When asked if they would allow their child to go on a solo trip, they responded, No, I wouldn’t. There are too many unpredictable situations—crime, getting lost, emergencies. I don’t think it’s worth the risk.”

However, they admitted that their comfort level might vary depending on the destination. “Maybe I’d be more at ease if it were a country known for safety and good infrastructure. But overall, I’d still have concerns.”

For Kalavaani Karupiah, a 48-year-old marketing communications specialist, solo travel represents both independence and self-discovery.

“Stepping out of my comfort zone and exploring the world alone allows me to connect with myself on a deeper level—free from external influences,“ she shared.

She recently travelled to the Andaman Islands and has explored numerous destinations across India, Jakarta, and Thailand.

Her dream solo destination is Varanasi, a city steeped in history, spirituality, and culture.

“The Ganges River and its sacred ghats create a profound atmosphere for reflection and inner growth.

“Solo travel pushes me beyond my boundaries, helping me meet new people and immerse myself in different cultures.

“It allows me to step outside my comfort zone, meet new people, and experience different cultures firsthand,“ she said.

Kalavaani acknowledges common concerns like safety, loneliness, and language barriers.

“I always research destinations thoroughly, stay in reputable accommodations, and keep emergency contacts readily available. Connecting with fellow travellers also helps ease feelings of isolation.

She also prepares for challenges like cultural differences and health concerns. “In countries where English isn’t widely spoken, I learn basic phrases and use translation apps. To avoid misunderstandings, I make it a point to research local customs in advance.”

To manage her finances on the road, Kalavaani carefully budgets, stores money in multiple places, and uses travel cards to reduce the need for carrying cash.

Despite the occasional obstacles, she finds solo travel deeply fulfilling.

“I’d encourage anyone thinking about it to take the leap. The world is full of incredible experiences and breathtaking places just waiting to be discovered.”