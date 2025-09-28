Song longhouse fire destroys 29 homes, no casualties reported

KUCHING: A devastating early morning blaze completely gutted a 29-unit traditional longhouse in Song, leaving multiple families without shelter but thankfully claiming no lives.

The fire broke out at Rumah Austin Ikew on Jalan Song Temalat, Nanga Sungai Sipan, with emergency services receiving the first alert at 4.21am today.

Fire and rescue teams from both Song and Kapit stations responded immediately to the emergency call. The blaze has since been brought under control, with firefighters now focusing on post-fire cleanup and investigation procedures.

Officials from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) confirmed that no injuries or fatalities occurred during the incident.

However, authorities have yet to determine the exact number of displaced families affected by the destruction.

The investigation into both the origin of the fire and the total extent of property damage remains ongoing, with officials expected to release more details as their assessment continues.

This incident highlights the vulnerability of traditional wooden longhouse structures to fire hazards, a recurring concern for rural communities across Sarawak.