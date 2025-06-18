JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is monitoring 42 hotspot locations that have been identified as being at risk of forest and bush fires due to the hot and dry weather, with the country now facing the Southwest Monsoon phase.

The Southwest Monsoon, which starts from late May to September, brings drier weather, reduced cloud cover and less rainfall.

Its director, Siti Rohani Nadir, said the department is monitoring these hotspots because they are at risk of triggering large-scale fires due to reduced rainfall and hot and dry weather.

She said Mersing and Muar recorded the highest number of hotspots, with eight and seven locations respectively.

“In Kota Tinggi, there are five locations, Batu Pahat (three), Johor Bahru involving Gelang Patah (three) and Ulu Tiram (one), Pengerang in Kota Tinggi (two), Rengit (three), Kluang (one), Pontian (four), Tangkak (four) and Segamat (one),” she said when interviewed here.

She said a total of 1,284 officers and firefighters are on standby to be deployed as needed, conducting active monitoring and patrols to reduce fire risks and ensure the safety of the environment and local communities.

According to her, a total of 34 fire stations across 10 districts are operating around the clock, supported by 28 Volunteer Fire Teams involving 576 members for firefighting and rescue purposes.

The department, she said, is also well-prepared in terms of assets, including the use of 17 new Tohatsu-type portable pump units, which have been distributed to strategic stations, especially in identified fire hotspot areas.