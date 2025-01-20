SPA considers opening interview centre in Limbang

SIBU: The Public Service Commission of Malaysia (SPA) is considering establishing an SPA Interview Centre in Limbang, the northernmost division of Sarawak, in the future.

Its chairman, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Jailani Muhamed Yunus, said this proposal takes into account Sarawak’s vast size and aims to provide residents in the division with access to such a centre.

Currently, the nearest interview centre to Limbang is located in Miri, approximately 188 km away.

“The establishment of the centre will consider the number of applicants seeking public service jobs in the division,“ he said.

Ahmad Jailani, who is also the Judicial and Legal Service Commission (SPKP) chairman, said this when officially opening the SPA Sibu Interview Centre at the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) here today.

Ahmad Jailani added that SPA strives to enhance the quality of service delivery to the public, particularly job seekers, by providing facilities that are comfortable, safe and accessible, including for persons with disabilities.

He said these features are already available in the UTC building, which offers “services under one roof” to optimise resources and ensure government services are conveniently accessible to the public.

SPA currently has 17 interview centres nationwide, eight of which are located in UTC buildings in Perak, Penang, Perlis, Negeri Sembilan, Johor, as well as Kuching, Miri and Sibu in Sarawak.

The Sibu Interview Centre officially began operations on Nov 18 last year, occupying Lot 146, Level 4, UTC Sibu.

Spanning an area of about 236 square metres, the centre features five interview rooms, a lounge for interview panel members, a file/store room, a pantry and a waiting area.

It provides easier access for candidates from the Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah and Kapit divisions.

In addition to hosting interviews, the centre offers internet facilities for candidates taking the Public Service Entrance Evaluation (PSEE) – Psychometric Tests, consultations related to the SPA9 Job Registration System, and recruitment consultations for public service positions.

Previously, the Sibu Interview Centre operated for 12 years out of rented private premises located in a remote area, far from other government agencies.