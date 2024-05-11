Spain flood: PM Anwar extends heartfelt sympathy

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today extended his heartfelt sympathies to the people of Spain affected by the recent massive flooding.

“I wish to extend my heartfelt sympathies to the people in Spain who have suffered the tragic loss of hundreds of lives as well as widespread devastation in Valencia caused by massive flooding last week.

“The people of Malaysia are with the people of Spain in these most trying times and will continue to pray for their safety and wellbeing with earnest hope that the situation will improve in the days ahead,“ he said in a Facebook post.

According to media reports, over 200 people lost their lives in the devastating floods, marking Spain’s worst flood disaster in decades.