PETALING JAYA: A businessman has issued a seven-day ultimatum for the Transport Ministry and Road Transport Department respectively to cough up RM1.3 million in compensation for alleged copyright infringement of the Madani vehicle plate number.

Ilham Madani Sdn Bhd director Hasan Azhari Hashim claims ownership of the “Proposal Paper for the Creation of a Special Serial Vehicle Registration Number Madani 1 to Madani 9999 for Registration in Malaysia,“ which was registered under Section 26B of the Copyright Act, adding that a civil suit will be filed if compensation is not paid within seven days, according to New Straits Times.

The ministry rejected his application on October 31, 2023, citing regulations that prevent the issuance of Special Registration Numbers (NPI) to private companies, non-governmental organisations, and entities other than RTD.

“However, through a poster by the RTD last month, our client learned that the department has issued a public notice for the special registration number series ‘MADANI’, with a minimum bid price starting at RM100,“ the letter stated.

“You have unlawfully utilised our client’s idea and copyrighted work, which constitutes a clear infringement of our client’s copyright. As a result, our client has suffered and continues to suffer significant financial losses and reputational damage,“ it added.

Hasan had previously sent a proposal to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim suggesting collaboration for the sale of these numbers, but the government declined through a series of letters exchanged since last year.