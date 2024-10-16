SPAN to develop strategic plan to combat corruption in water services industry

PUTRAJAYA: The National Water Services Commission (SPAN) will work with experts to develop a strategic plan related to governance and anti-corruption in the water services industry.

SPAN, in a statement, said that the strategic plan will outline an effective approach to identify best practices, systems, and procedures to ensure that Malaysia’s water service industry remains free from corruption, abuse of power, and malpractices.

It said that the plan, among other things, focuses on a transparent and open procurement process as well as strengthening regulation on corporate social responsibility programmes carried out by licence holders.

“SPAN is committed to ensuring that stringent action is taken based on the law and its jurisdiction, against any individual or organisation suspected of non-compliance under Act 655 (Water Services Industry Act 2006) or any violations of the regulations established by SPAN.

“SPAN maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards corrupt practices and abuse of power in the water industry,” read the statement.