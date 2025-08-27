Speaker urges MPs to avoid trivial matters like dress code debates

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul has advised Members of Parliament to refrain from raising trivial matters during parliamentary sessions.

He stated that such issues should not be brought up as long as they do not violate the Standing Orders of the House.

This advice followed concerns raised by Kulai MP and Deputy Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching regarding opposition MPs questioning female parliamentarians’ attire.

Johari made these remarks while presiding over the debate on the Registration of Persons (Amendment) Bill 2025 at Dewan Rakyat today.

Earlier, Teo recounted an incident where Datuk Rosol Wahid criticised Minister Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said’s collarless attire during a bill tabling.

She referenced Standing Order 41(F), which specifies attire requirements for female MPs without mentioning collars.

Teo called on the Speaker to advise male opposition MPs against lecturing women on how to dress. – Bernama