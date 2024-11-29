KUANTAN: The Pahang government has announced a special financial assistance (BKK) payment of one and a half months’ salary for state civil servants, to be disbursed next year.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail made the announcement when tabling the Pahang Budget 2025, themed ‘Prestasi Dipertingkat, Kemakmuran Dipertahan’, saying that the payment will involve a total allocation of RM33.3 million.

“As a gesture of appreciation and motivation for their continued excellence and improved performance in the future, I am pleased to announce a special financial assistance package for civil servants under the Pahang State Government.

“To this end, the state government has agreed to provide special financial assistance equivalent to one and a half months’ salary to every civil servant under Pahang’s administration,” he said at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

He also announced that the state government would adopt the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) as introduced by the Federal Government.

He said the implementation of the SSPA, which includes an eight percent salary adjustment starting December 2024 and the remaining seven percent in January 2026, will incur a financial implication of RM55.014 million for the state.

“In addition, I would like to extend my gratitude and appreciation to all civil servants for their continued support and confidence in carrying out this mandate. Professionalism and mutual respect are key to ensuring that Pahang remains advanced and prosperous,” he added.