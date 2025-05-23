KANGAR: A special meeting involving several key agencies will be convened soon to deliberate on the proposed development inside the Cenderawasih Cave in Bukit Lagi, a protected geosite within the Perlis Geopark, following public concern over environmental sustainability.

Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli said the meeting will involve the Department of Minerals and Geoscience (JMG), the State Economic Planning Unit (BPEN), and the Kangar Municipal Council (MPK) and the discussion will focus on the potential impact of development, including a proposed cafe, within the geologically sensitive cave area.

“BPEN will coordinate with JMG... this meeting will be final. We’ll consider every angle, what’s permissible and what’s not. If it risks compromising our geopark, we’ll withdraw. No problem,” he told reporters after attending the state Cabinet’s monthly assembly at the State Government Complex today.

On May 18, the media reported that JMG had yet to receive any formal application from operators or local authorities requesting technical evaluation for development, including a cafe project, inside the cave.

The agency emphasised that the Cenderawasih Cave lies within the Bukit Lagi geosite, part of the broader Perlis Geopark, and that its preservation aligns with the Malaysia MADANI vision, which promotes balance between development and natural conservation for future generations’ well-being.

JMG further noted that the Bukit Lagi geosite is composed of Setul Formation limestone dating back over 480 million years and is rich in fossils such as nautiloids, gastropods, and brachiopods.

The site also features unique geological elements, including ancient sea notches, small caves, and mushroom-shaped rock formations.

In light of the sensitivities, Mohd Shukri confirmed that work related to the cafe operations has been ordered to halt immediately, pending the outcome of the forthcoming meeting.

Earlier during the assembly, the Menteri Besar also launched the Electronic Complaint Perlis System (ECOMPS), a digital public complaints platform developed by the state’s Public Works Department (JKR) as part of the state’s broader Perlis Digital Agenda aimed at enhancing public service delivery through technology.