KUALA LUMPUR: Titiwangsa Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani will hold a special press conference next week to clarify the Kampung Sungai Baru issue, which has once again sparked a heated debate.

The Plantation and Commodities Minister said said relevant parties, including villagers and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), would be invited to the press conference.

“I’ll hold a special press conference so that everyone understands. The NGOs involved don’t really understand the issue, so I will explain things clearly so that both parties understand.

“...I want to explain everything from the beginning,” he told reporters at his ministry’s Aidilfitri Open House in Kampung Baru today.

The Kampung Sungai Baru redevelopment project, which includes flats and terrace houses, has sparked controversy due to demands from some residents, who are not satisfied with the compensation offered.

In December last year, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa told Parliament that the joint venture between landowners and the developer in Kampung Sungai Baru, Kampung Baru, was the result of mutually agreed negotiations without coercion.

The Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Department of Lands and Mines has disbursed compensation payments for land acquisition to stakeholders in stages, from February 2022 to January 2023.