KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians must remain steadfast in their loyalty to the King, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, guided by the principles of Rukun Negara, to ensure the nation’s continued progress and harmony, according to the special Friday sermon in conjunction with the King’s official birthday celebration this Monday.

The sermon, delivered nationwide during Friday prayers and broadcast live on TV1 today, emphasised that unity, peace, and mutual respect are essential foundations for national prosperity.

“It is our duty to safeguard the peace and unity that have long been established, and to abandon any actions that could disrupt this harmony.

“With the reign of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, may the five principles of Rukun Negara - Belief in God, Loyalty to the King and Country, Supremacy of the Constitution, the Rule of Law, and Courtesy and Morality - remain deeply rooted in the hearts of all Malaysians,” the sermon read.

The sermon, titled Dirgahayu Tuanku: Raja dikasihi, Negara Diberkati (Long Live the King: A Beloved Monarch, A Blessed Nation), was prepared by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) and delivered by the Grand Imam of Masjid Negara, Ehsan Mohd Hosni.

On Malaysia’s system of Constitutional Monarchy and Parliamentary Democracy, the sermon praised the structure as one that blends wisdom in governance with tradition, law, and Islamic values - a testament to Malaysia’s unique and fortunate national identity.

It stressed that Islam holds in high regard leadership that is just, compassionate, and rooted in integrity, especially one that is merciful towards all citizens.

In Malaysia’s context, the sermon also reminded the public that the King serves not only as the Head of State but also as the Head of Islam for Penang, Melaka, Sabah, Sarawak, and the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan.

“The institution of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is not merely symbolic but represents a divine trust bestowed by Allah. The King’s role aligns with the concept of Ulil Amri - an authority to be obeyed as long as it does not contradict the teachings of Islam,” it added.

The sermon also highlighted the Islamic principle of mutual respect and loyalty between rulers and the people, emphasising that this reciprocal relationship is grounded in love, justice, and a shared commitment to Allah.

“This mutual prayerful connection reflects the closeness between the ruler and the people. It mirrors the concept of ukhuwah Islamiah (Islamic brotherhood), which stresses compassion and cooperation in society,” the sermon concluded, describing this bond as a model of ideal leadership and citizenry.