PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Transport (MOT) will establish a special task force to comprehensively address heavy vehicle safety issues, said its minister, Anthony Loke.

In a speech at a New Year event here today, he said the special task force would be chaired by the MOT secretary-general (sec-gen) Datuk Jana Santhiran Muniayan.

“I have assigned the sec-gen to chair this special task force, which is no longer to study and see what can be implemented but to start the implementation of what can be done... What policies can be discussed and rolled out immediately.

“This team will involve various stakeholders to formulate effective strategies for the safety of all road users,” he said.

Last year on Dec 23, seven people were killed and 33 injured in an accident involving a tour bus carrying 27 passengers, and two lorries, a car, and a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) at Kilometre 204 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) northbound. An initial investigation by the authorities found that the collision was caused by a lorry’s detached tyre.

Loke said that the periodic inspection procedures at the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (PUSPAKOM) will be refined by adding critical safety elements such as tyres and brake systems.

“This step aims to ensure that all vehicles comply with the specified safety standards,“ he said.

The minister said his ministry will enhance enforcement through an integrated approach with the Road Transport Department (JPJ), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) and National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK).

Additionally, the High Speed-Weigh in Motion (HS-WIM) system will be expanded to automatically monitor the load of heavy vehicles.

“The Automated Awareness Safety System (AWAS) camera system will be improved with a point-to-point mechanism to monitor vehicle speeds more comprehensively,“ he said.

Loke said the ministry will also review laws such as the Road Transport Act 1987 and Land Public Transport Act 2010 to ensure more effective penalties for overloading offences.

“In addition, competency training for heavy vehicle operators will be enhanced through the Industrial Code of Practice (ICOP) Safety Training,“ he said.

He said that MOT personnel need to step out of their comfort zones and seek the best methods and alternatives to advance the country’s transport sector.

He also said that among the ministry’s focuses this year are to apply Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digitise the delivery of transportation services to the people.

“Let us join hands, work with full integrity, and provide the best service to the people and nation,“ he added.