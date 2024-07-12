Spirit of cooperation, unity elevates KPKT ‘s performance - NGA

KUALA LUMPUR: The spirit of cooperation and unity among the staff of the Housing and Local Government Ministry has elevated the ministry’s performance to an excellent level, culminating in it winning the National Development Award (APN) 2024 recently.

Its minister, Nga Kor Ming, said their tireless contributions were a key catalyst for the ministry’s success.

“This achievement did not come rolling, but earned through the spirit of #StrongerTogether and #UnityDiversity, where every member of KPKT work together and unite in developing the country,” he said at a dinner held last as a tribute to the dedication of the ministry’s staff.

Also present was the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk M. Noor Azman Taib.

Nga also expressed his gratitude to the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) or the “Red Heroes,“ the National Solid Waste Management Department (JPSPN), and the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp) for their role in assisting flood victims in several states recently.

Nga also announced a donation of RM30,000 to the ministry’s welfare and sports body (KESKEP) as a token of appreciation and to boost the motivation and morale of the ministry’s employees.

Last Nov 15, it was reported that KPKT became the first ministry to receive the prestigious National Development Award (APN) 2024.

The award was given in recognition of the ministry’s outstanding achievements in three key areas: the Industrialised Building System (IBS), programme and development project management, and outcome evaluation.

Meanwhile, M. Noor Azman expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering dedication and support of the ministry’s staff in realising KPKT’s aspirations, agenda, and priorities.

“This aligns with the MADANI government’s commitment to delivering the best services for the well-being of the people,” he said.

In addition to the APN 2024, KPKT clinched three other prestigious awards: first place in the Best IBS Management Award for Allocations above RM1 Billion, first place in the High-Performance Ministry Outcome Evaluation Award, and the Consistent Achievement Outcome Evaluation Special Award.