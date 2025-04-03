PETALING JAYA: The much-anticipated month of Ramadan has arrived, a time when Muslims worldwide observe fasting from dawn until dusk in preparation for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations next month.

In Malaysia, fasting hours can vary depending on the location, ranging from 10 to 13 hours.

To replenish their energy and stay nourished, many Muslims turn to dates, a traditional and essential food during the holy month.

Dates, regarded as a sunnah food in Islam that reflects the practices of Prophet Muhammad, are prized for their ability to restore strength and hydration.

Universiti Teknologi Mara Food Science and Technology senior lecturer Dr Siti Aimi Sarah Zainal Abidin said dates are a natural energy booster, packed with essential nutrients that promote digestive health.

“Dates contain natural sugars, such as glucose, fructose and sucrose, which provide a quick and efficient source of energy. They are also rich in potassium, magnesium, vitamin B6 and fibre, making them a highly nutritious choice.

“The combination of natural sugars and fibre makes dates a low-to-medium glycaemic food, meaning they release energy gradually. This helps prevent the rapid spikes and crashes in blood sugar levels that occur with sugary foods such as cakes or biscuits.”

She said the fibre in dates slows down digestion, leading to steadier blood sugar levels and sustained energy throughout the day.

“This makes dates an excellent choice for sahur (pre-dawn meal) compared with sugary drinks or processed foods, which provide only short energy boosts.”

She said dates help maintain hydration, particularly in hot weather, as they contain electrolytes and natural sugars that help replenish fluids.

Siti Aimi recommended consuming dates in their natural form, although they can also be paired with nutritious foods, such as almonds and dark chocolate, or blended into smoothies.

She cautioned against processed dates, which often contain added sugars and may have lower fibre content.

Checks by theSun found that Ajwa, Safawi, Medjoul and Rotab dates, particularly the fresh varieties, are the most popular choices among Malaysians, with prices ranging from RM20 to RM150 per kg.

Beyond their health benefits, dates hold religious significance for Muslims, particularly during Ramadan.

International Islamic University Malaysia Department of Quran and Sunnah Studies assistant professor Dr Abu Hafiz Salleh Hudin said consuming dates is a practice recommended by Prophet Muhammad and deeply rooted in Islamic tradition.

“Dates are mentioned in various hadith as the preferred food for breaking fast.

“Following this sunnah (practice of Prophet Muhammad) brings spiritual rewards as Ramadan is not just about fasting but also about observing the traditions of the Prophet in the best way possible.”

He cited a hadith narrated by one of the Prophet’s companions, Anas Malik: “The Messenger of Allah used to break fast with fresh dates before performing Maghrib prayers.

“This hadith underscores the importance of rehydration when breaking fast. While it is not obligatory to break fast with dates, following this sunnah brings additional blessings.”

He said while fresh dates are ideal for iftar (breaking fast) due to their high water content, dried dates are a great choice for sahur as they provide sustained energy throughout the day.

He encouraged Muslims to take full advantage of Ramadan by following as many sunnah practices as possible, including by consuming dates.