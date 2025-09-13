Splashing turnout at para swimming talent search

KOTA KINABALU: The Para Sports Department under the National Sports Council (NSC) successfully organised the Para Swimming Talent Search Programme in Sandakan from September 3 to 5.

The event was held in collaboration with the Sabah State Sports Council and the Sabah Para Swimming Association.

The programme was conducted by national para swimming coach Eva Wong who also serves as Sabah’s head coach for the sport.

She was supported by a team of dedicated local coaches, including Ronisafihin Ibrahim (para swimming promoter for Sabah under the NSC), Thien Oi Yee (local coach from Sandakan) and Ian Cheng Hong Ming (local coach from Kota Kinabalu). Both Thien and Cheng are with the state sports council.

Participation was strictly limited to students from the physical and intellectual impairment categories. The enthusiastic individuals were selected from a few local schools, including SMK Merpati, SMK Muhibbah, SK Merpati, SK Sung Siew and SK Gas.

Ronisafihin expressed satisfaction at the turnout, stating that all participants perfectly aligned with the programme’s vision. Due to their performances, they were all selected to attend a further talent development camp planned by the NSC in November.

The programme’s curriculum was comprehensive, featuring an introduction to para swimming, fitness assessments, water tests and crucial classification exercises for the various sporting categories. Beyond athlete identification, the initiative also aimed to recruit and train new teachers to potentially become technical officers in para swimming.

The organisers extended their deepest gratitude to the Sabah Sports Council for providing the well- equipped venue and to the Sabah Education Department for their support in facilitating the release of students and teachers.

The search for new talent continues. The programme is actively seeking athletes with visual impairments. For more details, contact Ronisafihin at 014-866 6060.