SPM rape suspects expelled, barred from school exam hall - MoE

PUTRAJAYA: The Education Ministry has stressed that allowing sexual misconduct suspects to sit for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examinations does not mean they will escape punishment.

Education director-general Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad said the school’s disciplinary board decided to expel all four suspects with immediate effect.

“The suspects will not take the SPM at their school,“ he told a special press conference today.

“They will sit for the examination at a designated location, either at a detention centre or a separate venue from their school’s exam hall.”

Mohd Azam said the case is being investigated by police, with the ministry extending full cooperation to the investigation process.

“The MoE is committed to ensuring full cooperation so that justice can be served,“ he said.

“Anyone found guilty must face the consequences.”

Earlier reports stated a female student was allegedly gang-raped by several male students in a classroom at a school in Alor Gajah on October 2.

The act was recorded on a mobile phone by two of the suspects.

The incident came to light after the victim’s mother received information from a teacher about the video’s circulation before lodging a police report.

Four male students, all SPM candidates, were subsequently remanded for six days to assist in investigations.

Following the incident, Mohd Azam said the ministry will issue comprehensive school safety guidelines in December.

The guidelines are based on findings from several special committees currently conducting safety audits.

“The minister will announce the improved guidelines, which are being refined to suit current needs and developments,“ he said.

He said the proposal to make CCTV cameras mandatory in school premises is also being considered as part of the new guidelines.

“We are looking into the possibility of securing allocations for CCTV installation based on recommendations from the special safety committee,“ he said. – Bernama