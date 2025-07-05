PETALING JAYA: A 17-year-old SPM candidate tragically died in a road accident on his way to an extra class at school.

The incident occurred around 7.30am at Kilometre 37 of Jalan Kuala Terengganu–Bukit Besi, near Kampung Bukit Diman, Ajil, Kosmo reported.

The victim, Muhammad Salahuddin Rosmadi, sustained serious head injuries and multiple wounds to other parts of his body.

He passed away while receiving treatment at the Emergency Unit of Hulu Terengganu Hospital at 10.48am.

District Police Chief Superintendent Sharudin Abdul Wahab said Muhammad Salahuddin, a Form Five student at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bukit Diman, was travelling from his home in Taman Pertang Permai to attend an additional class.

“Upon reaching the scene, the Honda EX5 motorcycle he was riding is believed to have lost control and skidded off the road.

The victim was rushed to Hulu Terengganu Hospital but was pronounced dead during treatment,“ he said.

The body has been sent to the hospital’s forensic unit for further examination.