PUTRAJAYA: Agata Kornhauser-Duda, spouse of Polish President Andrzej Duda, went on a cruise around Putrajaya Lake here today.

Arriving at 10.30 am, she was welcomed by Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, the wife of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Agata Duda spent about 45 minutes in friendly conversation with Dr Wan Azizah while admiring the iconic buildings surrounding the national administrative centre.

She also took the opportunity to create a batik design using a canting tool and later took a photo with the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque in the background.

President Duda and his wife arrived in Putrajaya yesterday for a three-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation.

This is President Duda’s first visit to Malaysia since taking office in August 2015, which coincides with significant moments: Malaysia’s ASEAN 2025 Chairmanship and Poland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2025.

The special aircraft carrying Duda, his wife and delegation landed at the Bunga Raya Complex of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Sepang at 8.21 pm, where they were greeted by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.