Lebanon rejects Iran’s opposition to Hezbollah disarmament as interference

BEIRUT: Lebanon has denounced Iran’s opposition to the disarmament of Hezbollah as “flagrant and unacceptable interference.” The Lebanese cabinet recently ordered the army to draft a plan for exclusive government control over weapons by year-end.

Ali Akbar Velayati, an adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, stated Tehran opposes disarming Hezbollah, calling it part of Lebanon’s “resistance.” The Lebanese foreign ministry rebuked Velayati’s remarks on social media platform X.

The ministry accused Iranian officials of overstepping by commenting on Lebanon’s domestic policies. It urged Tehran to focus on its own internal issues instead. Hezbollah remains a key ally in Iran’s regional “axis of resistance.”

Lebanon’s disarmament push follows last year’s conflict with Israel, which weakened Hezbollah’s military strength. The move also responds to US pressure and fears of escalating Israeli strikes.

Velayati dismissed the plan as influenced by the US and Israel, vowing Hezbollah would resist. Earlier this year, Lebanon summoned Iran’s ambassador over similar criticisms.

Iran’s foreign minister later clarified that disarmament decisions rest with Hezbollah, not Tehran. Hezbollah has rejected the cabinet’s decision outright, calling it a “grave sin.”

The Lebanese government links disarmament to last November’s ceasefire agreement with Israel. The dispute highlights ongoing tensions over Hezbollah’s role in Lebanon’s security framework. - AFP