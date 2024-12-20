JOHOR BAHRU: The flood situation in Johor remains unchanged, with 36 evacuees from 11 families currently housed in a temporary relief centre as of 8 am today.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said all the evacuees are being housed at the Kampung Batu Badak Community Hall in Segamat, which has been operational since Nov 29.

“Their homes in Kampung Seberang Batu Badak remain inundated in stagnant floodwaters,“ he said in a statement.

Additionally, only Sungai Paya Dato in Mersing has surpassed the danger level, with a reading of 2.36 metres, although the water level is on a downward trend.

He added that weather conditions in Johor Bahru, Pontian, Segamat, Kluang, and Tangkak are expected to be sunny, while Muar, Mersing, Batu Pahat, Kota Tinggi, and Kulai are forecast to experience cloudy skies this morning.