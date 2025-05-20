PUTRAJAYA: The Education Ministry (MOE) today announced that 34 candidates for the 2024 Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) examination attained Mumtaz (excellent) grades in all subjects.

In a statement today, the MOE reported that the results showed an encouraging performance with a national grade average of 3.0 compared to 3.09 the previous year.

The lower the national grade average, the better the overall performance of candidates.

It said the national grade average for candidates for schools under the ministry stood at 2.81, an improvement from 2.91 in 2023.

A total of 4,507 candidates registered for the 2024 STAM examination, comprising 1,552 candidates from schools under the MOE, state religious secondary schools (1,726 candidates), people’s religious secondary schools (296), private secondary schools (29), and private candidates (904).