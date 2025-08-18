STAR meeting to discuss AI impact on worker productivity in Putrajaya

The Special Task Force on Agency Reform (STAR) will hold a meeting this evening to discuss artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and worker productivity.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar confirmed the agenda includes studies by the United Nations University, McKinsey, and JP Morgan.

National Institute of Public Administration (INTAN) Director Datuk Dr Mohd Zabri Yusoff will present an initial report on the findings.

Shamsul Azri stated the meeting aims to deliberate on the report before submitting feedback to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim within two weeks.

He shared these details after attending the Fly the Jalur Gemilang programme organised by the Malaysian Information Department.

Prime Minister Anwar recently warned about the “AI Productivity Paradox” in digital transformation efforts.

He explained the paradox occurs when AI investments fail to deliver expected productivity gains.

Studies cited by Anwar show only three to seven per cent of AI adoption improves worker productivity or income.

This discrepancy raises concerns as Malaysia’s digital agenda relies on AI to boost economic output.

The prime minister has directed Shamsul Azri and department heads to study solutions for this challenge.

On a separate note, Shamsul Azri highlighted the Merdeka Month celebration as a JPM-led initiative to promote patriotism.

He encouraged all government units to organise independent activities in honour of the national event. - Bernama