KUALA LUMPUR: The Special Task Force on Agency Reform (STAR) is targeting to implement 500 Bureaucratic Red Tape Reform (RKB) projects next year, an increase over the 200 projects carried out this year, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who is also the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, said the projects encompass all ministries, agencies, state governments and local authorities (PBT).

Of the 200 RKB projects registered this year, 42 were completed across 21 ministries, agencies and PBTs under the guidance of the Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC), including those implemented by the Kulai Municipal Council and the Kulim Municipal Council.

“STAR, overseen by the Chief Secretary to the Government, has achieved several major milestones, including expediting the procurement process under the Rebuilding Dilapidated School Buildings Project Empowerment Initiative to just 22 working days compared to the previous 81 days.

“STAR has also implemented other pilot projects, such as reducing the approval period for expatriate pass applications from 87 days to just five days for companies that meet the criteria,“ he said in a written reply published on the Dewan Negara website.

Fadillah was replying to a question from Senator Datuk Noraini Idris about STAR’s achievements in reforming government service delivery and the measures being undertaken to ease bureaucratic complications in matters affecting public welfare.

“Since its establishment in 2023, STAR, under the supervision of the Chief Secretary to the Government, has remained committed to implementing comprehensive reforms to ensure the nation’s prosperity and the well-being of the people,“ he added.