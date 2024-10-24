Starting and finishing points for Malaysia-China Run changed

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysia-China Run set for Dec 8 has relocated its starting and finishing points from Dataran Merdeka to Padang Merbok in Kuala Lumpur.

Runners are advised to take note of the update.

Organised by Oriental Daily News and nine partners, the event is expected to attract 5,000 runners participating in two categories – a 5km fun run and a 10km race.

theSun is a media partner of the event.

Oriental Daily News executive director Ding Lee Leong said the event aims to highlight the bond between Malaysia and China while fostering ongoing collaboration between the two countries.

With the change in starting and finishing points, the routes have been adjusted.

The 5km race begins at Padang Merbok, passing through Jalan Tun Ismail and Jalan Berjasa towards Bukit Tunku, continuing along Jalan Sultan Salahuddin and Persiaran Sultan Salahuddin, looping back via the roundabout to Jalan Sultan Salahuddin and finishing at Padang Merbok through Jalan Tun Ismail.

The 10km race starts at Padang Merbok, following a similar route through Jalan Tun Ismail, Jalan Berjasa and Bukit Tunku, then proceeding along Jalan Sultan Salahuddin and Persiaran Sultan Salahuddin onto Lebuh Ampang, Jalan Munshi Abdullah, Jalan Raja Abdullah, Jalan Raja Laut and Jalan Putra, and finishing at Padang Merbok via Jalan Tun Ismail and Jalan Sultan Salahuddin.

Participants aged seven and above may join the 5km fun run, which must be completed within 2.5 hours.

The 10km race offers four categories, which are Men’s Open (16-39 years), Women’s Open (16-39 years), Men’s Master (40 and above) and Women’s Master (40 and above), with a

three-hour completion time.

Entry fees are RM50 for the 5km fun run and RM65 for the 10km race. Group package discounts are also available.

The top three finishers in each category of the 10km race will receive cash prizes of RM1,000, RM800 and RM600 respectively.

All runners will also have the opportunity to win lucky draw prizes, including home appliances and RM4,000 in cash vouchers.

The registration deadline is Oct 31. Participants may collect their race packs at the Oriental Daily News headquarters from Dec 4 to 7.

For more information and to register, please visit https://runaway.com.my or contact

Toh Mou Hua at 016-992 0035.