State civil servant remanded for alleged abuse of power in land misappropriation

KUALA TERENGGANU: A state civil servant in Terengganu has been remanded for five days starting today over allegations of abusing his position in government land applications. The remand order, issued by Magistrate Iffah Nabihah Mohd Ishak, follows an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at the Magistrate’s Court here.

The suspect, a man in his 50s, was detained yesterday afternoon after arriving to give a statement at the MACC Terengganu office. A source revealed that initial investigations suggest the offences occurred between 2019 and 2023, involving manipulation of land plans and processing land-related matters for his children’s benefit.

Following the arrest, MACC Terengganu seized two plots of land in a district within the state, measuring around 9,000 and 6,000 square feet, for further investigation.

Terengganu MACC director Hazrul Shazreen Abd Yazid confirmed the arrest, stating the case is being probed under Section 23(1) of the MACC Act 2009.