State, Federal gov’ts consistently engage in consultations to find common ground - DPM Fadillah

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal government remains committed to engaging with state governments to find common ground on various pressing issues, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s visits to the states aim to strengthen ties with local leaders and gain insights into the challenges and priorities of each state.

“These briefings provide an opportunity to discuss the Federal government’s strategies while gathering feedback from state governments on their projects, implementation progress, and areas for improvement.

“This collaborative approach ensures that priority is given to jointly implementing programmes and projects while effectively addressing shared challenges,” Fadillah said during a townhall session of the Two Years of MADANI Government (2TM) programme and the 2024 National Convention on Public Service Reform attended by Anwar today.

Fadillah, who is also the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister and responsible for Sabah and Sarawak affairs, said the Prime Minister’s efforts have significantly strengthened the partnership between the Federal and state governments.

Addressing concerns over perceived tensions between the Federal government and certain state administrations, Fadillah reaffirmed that both parties are committed to ongoing discussions to find the best possible solutions.

“This is why discussions are held. In the context of Sabah and Sarawak, we have the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), along with technical committees, and many agreed-upon matters have already been implemented.

“However, some issues remain unresolved. Voices of concern continue to emerge in Sabah and Sarawak, but we remain attentive and dedicated to finding solutions,” he said.

Fadillah acknowledged that some issues require time to address due to the need for detailed deliberation, particularly in cases involving differing legal interpretations between the states and the Federal government.

“These matters need careful consideration. However, we must not overlook the foundation of Malaysia’s formation, which is based on agreements and legal provisions enshrined in the Constitution.

This includes the rights accorded to individual states. As long as we operate within the constitutional framework, Malaysia will remain united, its stability assured, and we can continue advancing the nation’s development,” he said.