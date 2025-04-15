State funeral for Tun Abdullah

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has decided to accord a state funeral to former Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, who died today.

According to the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM), the remains will be brought to the National Mosque at 8 am for funeral arrangements, with the lying-in-state to take place at the Main Prayer Hall of the mosque from 11 am to 1 pm.

“The funeral prayer will be performed after the zuhur prayer at the National Mosque, and the burial will follow at the Heroes’ Mausoleum, National Mosque, Kuala Lumpur,“ it said in a statement tonight.

The statement said that the dress code for male Muslim visitors is a black baju kebangsaan with a plain black samping and a black songkok, while non-Muslim male visitors are required to wear a dark lounge suit.

For female Muslim visitors, the dress code is a dark-coloured baju kurung or kebaya labuh with a white headscarf or shawl, while non-Muslim women are to dress modestly in dark-coloured attire with a white shawl.

“Other appropriate attire may also be worn,“ it added.

The statement also said that all buildings within a two-kilometre radius of the National Mosque must fly the Jalur Gemilang at half-mast until the completion of the funeral ceremony.

Abdullah breathed his last at the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 7.10 pm at the age of 85.