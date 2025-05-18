State govt offers free full-time higher education to S’wakians

KUCHING: Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has announced that the state government is offering free full-time higher education to Sarawakians, including those already employed but without the opportunity to pursue further studies.

Speaking at the state-level Labour Day Celebration 2025, he called on Sarawak natives to seize the opportunity to become undergraduate students and enhance their skills and knowledge of the latest technologies.

“You only need to be interested in studying to upskill. Anyone already working and holding a diploma can return to campus as a mature student.

“Learning is a lifelong process because technology is constantly evolving,” he said.

Abang Johari said this initiative aims to develop Sarawak’s human capital through higher education and skills training.

In the press conference following the event, he stressed that the free education offer applies only to full-time studies and is fully supported by the state government.

“Among the conditions, applicants must be native-born Sarawakians,” he added.

Starting next year, Sarawak will fund free education for 64 selected courses at state-owned institutions, including i-CATS University College, the Sarawak Centre of Technology Excellence (CENTEXS), University of Technology Sarawak, Curtin University Malaysia, and Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus.