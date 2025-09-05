SEREMBAN: Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has been urged by Gabungan NGO Haiwan Malaysia to cease the state government’s plan to cull stray dogs in Malay-majority areas in the state.

Earlier today, the coalition handed over a formal memorandum to a representative from the Menteri Besar’s office at Wisma Negeri, here, along with a file containing over 5,000 signatures from concerned citizens who strongly oppose the culling.

This memorandum submission was presented by Gabungan NGO Haiwan Malaysia, consisting of 40 animal welfare organisations along with a file containing over 5,000 signatures from concerned citizens who strongly oppose the culling

The peaceful gathering involving more than 300 individuals was organised by Negri Sembilan-based animal NGO Furrykids Safehaven (FKSH), in collaboration with Persatuan Haiwan Terbiar Malaysia SAFM, GHRF, and MAWA.

“Our purpose is clear: to stand together and send a strong message that there are humane and sustainable alternatives to managing the stray dog population, and that killing is not a solution.

“These signatures represent a growing movement of Malaysians who believe in compassion, coexistence, and responsible, evidence-based population control strategies.

“We stand united in our firm opposition to the proposed inhumane culling of stray dogs in Negeri Sembilan,” the coalition stated in a statement.

Gabungan NGO Haiwan Malaysia also stated that the this submission follows the petition submitted to the Malaysian Parliament in November 2024, calling for humane and effective solutions to address the stray dog population.

“We have already engaged in discussions with the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT), where we proposed a comprehensive No-Kill Policy for managing stray animals.

“We strongly believe that the solution lies in compassionate, ethical strategies for population control, such as sterilisation and responsible adoption, rather than the barbaric approach of mass killing.

“As a nation that prides itself on its moral and ethical standards, Malaysia must lead by example in promoting a compassionate and inclusive approach to all living beings.”