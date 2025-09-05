SEREMBAN: Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun has been urged by Gabungan NGO Haiwan Malaysia to cease the state government’s plan to cull stray dogs in Malay-majority areas in the state.
Earlier today, the coalition handed over a formal memorandum to a representative from the Menteri Besar’s office at Wisma Negeri, here, along with a file containing over 5,000 signatures from concerned citizens who strongly oppose the culling.
The peaceful gathering involving more than 300 individuals was organised by Negri Sembilan-based animal NGO Furrykids Safehaven (FKSH), in collaboration with Persatuan Haiwan Terbiar Malaysia SAFM, GHRF, and MAWA.
“Our purpose is clear: to stand together and send a strong message that there are humane and sustainable alternatives to managing the stray dog population, and that killing is not a solution.
“These signatures represent a growing movement of Malaysians who believe in compassion, coexistence, and responsible, evidence-based population control strategies.
“We stand united in our firm opposition to the proposed inhumane culling of stray dogs in Negeri Sembilan,” the coalition stated in a statement.
Gabungan NGO Haiwan Malaysia also stated that the this submission follows the petition submitted to the Malaysian Parliament in November 2024, calling for humane and effective solutions to address the stray dog population.
“We have already engaged in discussions with the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT), where we proposed a comprehensive No-Kill Policy for managing stray animals.
“We strongly believe that the solution lies in compassionate, ethical strategies for population control, such as sterilisation and responsible adoption, rather than the barbaric approach of mass killing.
“As a nation that prides itself on its moral and ethical standards, Malaysia must lead by example in promoting a compassionate and inclusive approach to all living beings.”
The coalition also suggested Aminuddin to engage in further discussions with the relevant ministries, including the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS), to find a more humane, science-based solution.
“The coalition stands ready to collaborate and offer our expertise to implement a more sustainable and ethical solution.
“We respectfully request an open dialogue to resolve this issue, and we remain committed to working towards a solution that protects the welfare of all animals, human and non-human alike,” the coalition added.
Meanwhile FKSH chairman Jeskiran Kaur said the proposed policy by the state government does not address the root cause of the problem and only exacerbates the suffering of innocent animals.
“We believe in long-term solutions such as sterilisation programmes, responsible adoption, and public education campaigns to ensure that the stray dog population is managed humanely.
“We urge the Negeri Sembilan government to reconsider their decision and work with animal welfare groups to find better solutions,” she said.
Additionally, Persatuan Haiwan Terbiar Malaysia SAFM president Kalaivanan Ravichandran strongly advocates for the No-Kill Policy and the urgent need to reform the Animal Welfare Act 2015.
“The proposed culling of stray dogs is not only inhumane but also a temporary and ineffective solution to a much larger issue. Instead, we need comprehensive, long-term measures such as sterilization and responsible adoption, which align with a compassionate, ethical approach to managing the stray animal population.
“The current Animal Welfare Act needs to be reformed to provide more robust protections for animals and promote sustainable, humane strategies. We believe that by reforming this legislation and adopting a No-Kill Policy, Malaysia can set a global example in animal Welfare,” he said.
Last month, state assemblymen from both government and the opposition bench were reportedly in unison over plans to eradicate stray dogs in Malay-majority areas within Negri Sembilan.
Aminuddin had reportedly said that the presence of these dogs had disrupted the daily lives of the population.