State govts urged to ban vape sales to curb synthetic drug abuse

ALOR SETAR: State governments can take action by banning the sale of electronic cigarettes or vape, which are now increasingly linked to the abuse of new synthetic drugs, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said.

He said this was following the detection of school students as young as 13 years old using vape devices containing substances mixed with drugs, which could pose a new threat to the country if not curbed.

Ayob Khan said some states had already taken the initiative to ban vape sales, bringing a positive impact, and encouraged other state governments to follow suit while waiting for the federal government to draft related laws.

“Some states have made that decision, meaning state governments can also impose bans, because the sale licence is under the jurisdiction of local authorities. While waiting for the federal government to enact new laws, state governments can take action, and even if not entirely comprehensive, the impact is significant.

“If you ask me personally, vape is more dangerous than cigarettes. We must make efforts toward that direction because what’s worrying is that 65 per cent of vape contents contain banned substances like methamphetamine and ecstasy, both classified as poisons,” he told reporters here today.

Johor has maintained a ban and has not issued any vape or electronic cigarette sales licences since Jan 1, 2016, enforcing laws prohibiting vaping and taking action against traders involved in selling such devices.

Ayob Khan said all parties must work together to tackle the issue, as vape is easily manipulated by adding dangerous new drugs, which could destroy the future of the younger generation.

“A recent study in Kelantan found that the youngest users of vape are aged between 13 to 17 years. The study also found that 31 per cent of users are active, seven per cent vape regularly, and 76 per cent know individuals who use vape,” he said.

He said the drug fentanyl, known as the ‘zombie drug’, has also been detected in vape liquids, with effects 100 times stronger and more dangerous than morphine and 20 to 40 times stronger than heroin.

Meanwhile, Ayob Khan said a drug laboratory raided by the Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN) in an operation in Kedah yesterday also uncovered activities involving the processing of vape liquids and mushrooms containing drugs.

In the operation, police seized 110 vape cartridges and 67 bottles of vape liquid produced in the laboratory, intended for distribution in Kedah, Penang and the Klang Valley.

“The operation covered the Kuala Muda, Pendang, Kota Setar and Pokok Sena zones, with 61 individuals arrested and various types of drugs estimated to be worth RM6 million seized for further action,” he said.

Ayob Khan also said that police would apply for an allocation of RM80 million from the Home Ministry to acquire new equipment to enhance the force’s capability in detecting new drugs in the country.