State JKR director to be charged with receiving bribes for maintenance projects

PUTRAJAYA: A Public Works Department (JKR) director of a certain state will be charged at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court tomorrow in connection with a corruption case involving the receipt of bribes from several contractors linked to government maintenance projects.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya said investigations revealed that the director, along with several other officers of the state involved, was believed to have received bribes from contractors in exchange for securing projects worth hundreds of thousands of ringgit.

“The investigation was conducted by the MACC’s Special Operations Division, and the prosecution will charge the main suspect under Section 165 of the Penal Code involving five charges,” he said at a press conference here today.

Ahmad Khusairi said the investigation also led to the seizure and freezing of assets amounting to RM61.3 million involving 79 individual accounts and 16 company accounts.

Among the seized assets, he said, were luxury vehicles, cash, and several properties believed to have been acquired through corrupt activities.

Ahmad Khusairi stressed that firm action will continue to be taken against civil servants who abuse their positions for personal gain, especially in matters involving the integrity of government projects.