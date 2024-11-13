State leaders extend condolences over Daim’s passing

KUALA LUMPUR: Tun Daim Zainuddin’s passing has not only drawn condolences from federal leaders but also from state leaders who expressed their heartfelt sympathies to his family.

Among those offering their condolences were the Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli, Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar and Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

In posts shared on their respective Facebook pages, they prayed for Daim, who served as Finance Minister from 1984 to 1991 and again from 1999 to 2001, to be placed among the righteous.

Also offering condolences was Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan, who referred to the passing of the former minister as a significant loss due to his many contributions to the nation.

“On behalf of the state, we extend our deepest condolences to the family of Tun Daim. We have lost a figure who made remarkable contributions to the country,” he told reporters in Kota Bahru today.

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang also expressed condolences on Facebook, praying that Daim’s soul will be blessed with mercy and divine grace from Allah SWT.

Daim, whose full name is Che Abdul Daim Zainuddin, 86, passed away at 8.21 am today at Assunta Hospital in Petaling Jaya, where he was receiving treatment.