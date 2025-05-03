SEREMBAN: Local councils must take stern action and carry out screening process more often in Low-Cost Flats (PPRT) throughout Negeri Sembilan as there are a handful of original tenants who have acted to rent out their houses to third parties.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said as a result of investigations and reports received, it was found that original tenants rented out their houses for between RM200 and RM250 to other individuals.

“This is taking advantage, it should not happen, for example, the rental is set at RM120 but this tenant rents it out to another party for RM200 or RM250. PPRT houses cannot be rented, so the community needs to see why the local authorities are carrying out enforcement.

“These PPRT houses are rented out to low-income people, B40 or people with disabilities, action has been taken against these irresponsible original tenants,“ he told reporters after chairing a state Exco meeting here today.

Aminuddin said the issue of ‘whitening’ PPRT houses was implemented last year because the rental arrears reached up to RM34,000 in some cases and investigations found that the original tenant was no longer there and the house was handed over to family members without informing the Seremban City Council (MBS).

He said MBS used a large allocation, namely hundreds of thousands of ringgit, to bear the maintenance costs of each PPRT as well as repairing damaged lifts in buildings, but there are still tenants who are negligent in paying their rent.

“I hope the tenants pay their rent, we should not think that this is a government house, so there is no need to pay. When MBS enforces the law, they are able to pay their arrears... some can even make full payment of RM15,000 or RM6,000 etc,“ he said.

The media previously reported that the Mayor of Seremban, Datuk Masri Razali, said that the police had removed six doors of tenants’ houses at the Lobak Low-Cost Flats (PPRT) here after failing to settle the rent arrears to a tune of RM34,000.

According to the Menteri Besar, the MBS has always given opportunities and in many cases assisted tenants by providing various avenues to help tenants settle their dues, including settling their outstanding rental arrears by paying RM150 a month.