PETALING JAYA: Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal has been advised to stop misleading the rakyat following his comments over the recently released EPF dividends.
In a statement, today, Sungai Petani MP Taufiq Johari said he was amused at the PN lawmaker’s “unreasonable” attempt to dampen the EPF dividend announcement.
“He must be trying to play some political game to confuse the Rakyat because the EPF dividend announcement of 6.3 % for both conventional and Syariah savings is good news for the whole country.
“In fact it is the highest rate announced since 2017 and cause for celebration,” said Taufiq.
Wan Ahmad Fayhsal, he said, along with the former’s party mates have refused to admit that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is doing a better job of managing the economy.
“This is reflected not just in EPF dividends, GDP growth and record Foreign Direct Investment which outstrips the poor figures of the governments led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob which Wan Ahmad Fayshal was part of,” he said.
Taufiq’s response comes after the Bersatu MP had earlier reportedly questioned that the total payout of RM73.24 billion consumes almost all of EPF’s RM74.46 billion investment income for 2024.
“He should do his research because a similar principle was used during the PN era, except with lower dividends to reach the people.
“For example in 2022, the investment income was RM55billion and RM51billion was paid out in dividends.
“So what is the difference in principle?”
Taufiq pointed out that the main difference is the lower numbers because for 2022, EPF declared a dividend rate of 5.35% for Conventional Savings and 4.75% for Syariah Savings.
“So instead of pointing fingers, the learned gentleman from Machang should look at himself instead,” he added.