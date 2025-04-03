PETALING JAYA: Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal has been advised to stop misleading the rakyat following his comments over the recently released EPF dividends.

In a statement, today, Sungai Petani MP Taufiq Johari said he was amused at the PN lawmaker’s “unreasonable” attempt to dampen the EPF dividend announcement.

“He must be trying to play some political game to confuse the Rakyat because the EPF dividend announcement of 6.3 % for both conventional and Syariah savings is good news for the whole country.

“In fact it is the highest rate announced since 2017 and cause for celebration,” said Taufiq.

Wan Ahmad Fayhsal, he said, along with the former’s party mates have refused to admit that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is doing a better job of managing the economy.

“This is reflected not just in EPF dividends, GDP growth and record Foreign Direct Investment which outstrips the poor figures of the governments led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob which Wan Ahmad Fayshal was part of,” he said.