PUTRAJAYA: The Home Ministry (KDN) is currently reviewing 73 offences under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA) as part of an ongoing reassessment, its minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said.

He said the review is line with the Cabinet’s directive for KDN to reexamine the act.

“We are now scrutinising these 73 offences to determine which can be made eligible for bail, effectively restoring that power to the courts.

“This is a significant shift for us and several key stakeholders,” he said during a breaking of fast gathering with media practitioners here today.

Also present were Bernama Chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, Chief Executive Officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, and Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

The ministry is also focused on reviewing Section 30 of SOSMA, which has been a point of contention in various stakeholder engagements, he said.

“Section 30 states that once a suspect is detained beyond 28 days, they will remain in custody throughout court proceedings, including at the High Court, Court of Appeal and Federal Court.

“Through our engagement sessions, many have argued that this section warrants reconsideration,“ he said.

The minister reaffirmed the Unity Government’s commitment to reforming the act while safeguarding individual rights.

Previously, Saifuddin said the amendments to SOSMA aim to strike a balance between national security and human rights while ensuring the act remains effective in tackling serious, complex and organised crimes that threaten national security and public order.

Enacted in 2012, SOSMA replaced the Internal Security Act 1960 (ISA) as the country’s primary legislation for handling security offences.