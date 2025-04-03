KUANTAN: Weather conditions and lack of access routes to the location were among challenges faced by the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) team in conducting operations to extinguish a major coconut plantation fire along Jalan Pintasan Kuantan-Sungai Ular.

Pahang JBPM director Mohd Razam Taja Rahim said strong winds, along with hot weather and a lack of rainfall, had caused the ground to dry out, providing a conducive platform for the fire to easily spread across the plantation.

“The fire was actually under control last Friday and on the verge of being extinguished, but due to the strong winds, the fire reignited and started spreading,“ he said.

Mohd Razam added that the situation also caused disruptions to the local community in Kuantan, believed to have led to haze in the area.

He added that at the start of the operation, they faced difficulties in reaching the fire site and had to use an excavator to create a pathway.

Despite facing these challenges, he said that it was not an obstacle for the team to conduct their duties with full dedication in controlling and extinguishing the fire in the area, especially as it occurred during the month of Ramadan.

“However, we had to suspend operations late night as the situation was quite dangerous, and we were concerned about potential unforeseen incidents,“ said Mohd Razam, adding that the fire department begin operations daily from 8 am to 9 pm.

He said that over 70 personnel from 10 fire and rescue stations were involved in the 11th day of the operation, with 91.9 hectares of the 130-hectare plantation has already been successfully extinguished.

Mohd Razam also said that the JBPM had deployed a helicopter for ‘water bombing’ techniques, in addition to direct attack methods, creating fire breaks, and flooding the fire area as part of the operation.

“The fire department is also using drones to monitor the fire situation, and we expect the extinguishing operation to be completed within this week,“ he said, expressing gratitude to all parties and agencies involved in the operation.