MBI issues 12 compounds to Ramadan bazaar traders

IPOH: The Ipoh City Council (MBI) has issued 12 compounds totalling RM3,750 to Ramadan bazaar traders for various offences since the bazaar began operations until yesterday.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Sandrea Ng Shy Ching said the action followed inspections at 368 premises under MBI’s administration.

She said investigations also uncovered an incident where a trader sold their trading lot to a third party. The complaint was verified, leading to the trader’s stall licence being revoked, with no future licences to be issued to the offender.

Ng highlighted that subletting or leasing stalls to foreigners is a key concern this year, in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s directive.

“The council is closely monitoring the situation and will revoke or cancel Ramadan bazaar licences without prior notice or compensation if traders are found violating regulations,“ she said after launching the Ramadan bazaar at the Perak Stadium compound here today.

Ng said local authority personnel have been deployed at large-scale Ramadan bazaars to ensure smooth operations, adding that the Perak Stadium bazaar features an information kiosk displaying trader and organiser details, along with emergency contact numbers.

“Ambulance services are available at larger bazaars to ensure public safety. For smaller bazaars, we collaborate with nearby hospital health offices,“ she said.