PETALING JAYA: The recent call by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for any party to stop acting as self proclaimed champions on the relocation of the Kuil Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman for their own interests, is pivotal to prevent hate-filled rhetoric among the society, said Sentosa assemblyman Gunaraj George.

“It is deeply concerning that certain individuals have been making provocative statements in what appears to be an attempt to exploit the issue of the relocation of Kuil Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman for their own interests.

“At a time when the government is actively working toward a fair and just resolution, such actions are not only irresponsible but also risk inflaming tensions in our society,” he said in a statement, today.

Gunaraj further opined that Anwar’s firm stance provides a much-needed reassurance that this sensitive matter will be handled in a fair and amicable manner.

“I want to emphasise that any attempt to stir up racial or religious tensions will only serve to undermine the spirit of unity that binds us as a nation.

“We cannot and must not allow divisive elements to poison our society with hate-filled rhetoric,” he said.

Gunaraj also urged the authorities to act swiftly and decisively against anyone who is fomenting discord or making derogatory remarks against any religion or race.

“Such behaviour is unacceptable and must be dealt with firmly to preserve the peace and harmony we all cherish.

“At the same time, I call on the media to play a constructive role by avoiding sensationalised reporting or narratives that could inflame tensions.

“We need more coverage that fosters love, tolerance, and mutual respect.

“This will go a long way in strengthening our unity and ensuring that we resolve sensitive issues in a positive and peaceful manner

“Let us all work together to uphold our shared values of harmony, respect, and unity.

“We have come a long way as a multicultural and multireligious nation, and we must continue to move forward as one,” he added.

Gunaraj’s statement comes after Anwar said parties involved in the relocation of the Hindu temple on Jalan Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur, are in discussions to find the best way to resolve the matter amicably.

The Prime Minister also reminded all parties not to act as self-proclaimed champions on the matter.

“The problem is that there are religious opportunists, including lawyers who have never been involved in Hindu religious activities, suddenly positioning themselves as champions and making statements as if the temple is about to be demolished.

“I cannot imagine myself as Prime Minister ordering the demolition of any temple or religious establishment,” he told reporters after performing Friday prayers at Masjid Sultan Abdul Samad at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), yesterday.