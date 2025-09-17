Storm damages 18 houses and mosque in Manjung’s Pantai Remis area

IPOH: A severe storm damaged eighteen houses and a mosque in Pantai Remis, Manjung, following heavy rain and strong winds.

The Manjung District Civil Defence Force Operations Control Centre received incident notification at 8.56 am through the District Disaster Management Committee’s WhatsApp group.

The storm occurred around 12.30 am, prompting APM personnel deployment to the affected area at 12.20 pm.

Personnel arrived at Al-Aliah Mosque by 1.15 pm to assess the extensive damage caused by the weather event.

Investigations revealed significant roof damage to both the mosque and residential properties across multiple locations.

Affected areas included Taman Nelayan 2, Jalan Pengkalan Baru, and Kampung Cina, with many structures experiencing leaks.

Most houses are currently undergoing urgent repairs to prevent further damage amid continuing overcast conditions.

Immediate maintenance works are necessary due to unpredictable weather patterns in the region.

The Manjung Civil Defence Force will continue providing regular updates on the situation and recovery efforts. – Bernama