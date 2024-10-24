CHUKAI: A severe thunderstorm with hail stones damaged 244 houses in Bandar Chukai, Kemaman, and within a three-kilometre radius.

State Infrastructure, Utilities, and Rural Development Committee chairman, Hanafiah Mat, said the affected homes are located in nine villages, including Kampung Tuan, Kampung Pengkalan Pandan, Kampung Besut, Kampung Gong Limau, and Kampung Bakau Tinggi.

The Chukai state assemblyman added that seven families were relocated to the Temporary Relief Centre in Kampung Gong Pauh as their homes were severely damaged.

“The other affected villages are Kampung Kubang Kurus, Kampung Jalan Dato, Kampung Besut 2, and Kampung Gong Pauh. We deployed 17 contractor teams to repair the damaged houses this morning. The non-governmental organisation (NGO) Prihatin is supporting these efforts.

“Meanwhile, cleanup efforts are underway in schools, assisted by the school authorities, the Khidmat Malaysia NGO, and the local community,“ he said.

In a related development, Terengganu State Education Department director, Jelani Sulong, said seven schools sustained severe damage during the storm around 4 pm yesterday.

He said the schools are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bukit Mentok, SK Seri Kemaman, SK Seri Iman, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sultan Chukai, SMK Sultan Sulaiman, SMK Bukit Mentok, and Sekolah Menengah Agama (SMA) Al Falah.

SMA Al Falah, SK Seri Iman, and SK Seri Kemaman have been granted special closure due to extensive damage to their buildings, he added.

“The department has submitted an emergency funding request to the Ministry of Education to repair the damages at the seven affected schools,” he said when contacted.

He said engineers are currently assessing the damage, and cleanup efforts are underway to ensure lessons can resume as usual by Sunday (Oct 27).

