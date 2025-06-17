STPM 2024 results to be released on June 24

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 41,434 students who sat for Malaysia’s 2024 Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examination will receive their results next Tuesday, June 24, according to the Malaysian Examinations Council (MPM).

In a statement today, MPM said the candidates took the national pre-university exam at 670 centres nationwide, with the process supported by 22,852 examination personnel to ensure smooth delivery.

Candidates will be able to check their results through two channels. A summary can be obtained by sending an SMS to 15888 in the format STPM (space) IC number (space) examination number.

The service will go live at 11 am on June 24 and remain accessible until noon on July 4.

For complete results slips, students can log on to stpm.mpm.edu.my/stpmK starting at 11.30 am on the same day.

The council congratulated all candidates and wished them success in the next stage of their journeys